"They wanted Justin Langer out" - Michael Vaughan reveals Pat Cummins' 'pub chat' on former head coach 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has claimed that a meeting between Pat Cummins, a number of senior players and support staff members was overheard by some British journalists at a pub in Hobart ahead of the final Ashes 2022 Test.

Speaking on Fox Sports' Follow-on podcast, Vaughan revealed that Cummins and now-interim head coach Andrew McDonald were heard discussing potential candidates to replace Justin Langer by British reporters Ali Martin and Nick Hoult, who were seated nearby. Michael Vaughan said:

"I know from close contacts in the England journalistic world that Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald were caught having conversations in a pub in Hobart. That conversation was heard by two or three British journalists."

The cricketer-turned-commentator advised Cummins to avoid chatting about such topics in the public, as the Aussie Test skipper is always going to be under the watch. He also suggested that both Cummins and McDonald were in favour of Langer's removal as the head coach of the men's team. Michael Vaughan added:

"The one piece of advice I'd give him is that when you're an Australian cricket captain, you're always under watch. They can deny it as much as they want but the two or three journalists that I know of who were there were in the pub listening. When you're an international captain, just be careful where you have that conversation."

"That’s how all these stories started. It was quite clear that they wanted Justin Langer out and evident they were talking about the likes of Trevor Bayliss, Michael Di Venuto and Andrew McDonald, who was in that conversation as well."

Meanwhile, Vaughan, in his column for The Telegraph, named Langer as an ideal candidate for England's coaching role. He had mentioned that the ex-Aussie opener could bring some tough management into the English camp.

Andrew McDonald appointed as Australia's interim coach following Justin Langer's exit

Cricket Australia has elevated assistant coach Andrew McDonald to the post of interim head coach. He is currently at the helm of the Aussie side for their ongoing five-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka.

It is worth mentioning that Australia have already pocked the series by securing victories in the first three fixtures. The fourth T20I between the two cricketing nations is scheduled to take place on Friday (February 18) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

