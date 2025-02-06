Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy; potential replacements named

Australia's Champions Trophy 2025 (CT 2025) squad has already been marred with injuries, with Pat Cummins (ankle) and Josh Hazlewood (hip) ruled out of the tournament. They will also not play the preceding ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia have named replacements for the Lanka series keeping in mind that both Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh will also not feature in the ICC event.

Leg spinner Tanveer Sangha and pacers Cooper Connolly and Sean Abbott will all stay back after the Test series and join the ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Additionally, CA announced that Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Spencer Johnson would also link up with the squad in the Asian nation.

Australia men's cricket team made the following Instagram post with the caption:

"Two of our seasoned leaders will be replaced by some exciting young talent in the upcoming Champions Trophy."

Cummins, who captained Australia to an ODI World Cup victory in 2023, has not recovered from his ankle injury sustained during the Test series against India. Hazlewood, who played just two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, has a hip problem, and both the bowlers will require lengthy periods of rehab.

The selectors also have to finalise CT 2025 replacements for Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh. Stoinis announced his immediate retirement from ODI cricket on Thursday, February 6, despite being named in the Champions Trophy squad. On the other hand, Marsh's lower back injury has forced him out of the eight-team event.

The replacements announced by the think tank for the Sri Lanka series have played one-day cricket but are quite inexperienced at the highest level.

"It does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event" - George Bailey reacts to injuries to senior players

George Bailey. (Image Credits: Getty)

Australia's chief selector George Bailey suggested that the 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy winners have their task cut out ahead of the competition. He stated, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Unfortunately Pat, Josh and Mitch are managing some ongoing injuries and haven’t come up in time for the Champion’s Trophy. While disappointing, it does present a great opportunity for other players to perform for Australia in a world event."

Head coach Andrew McDonald had earlier stated that Cummins was already unlikely to play in the Champions Trophy, endorsing Steve Smith or Travis Head as captain. The Men in Yellow will open their campaign against arch-rivals England on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

