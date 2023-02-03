Australia avail services of emerging Gujarat spinner Mahesh Pithiya to prepare for Ravichandran Ashwin - Reports 

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, are leaving no stone unturned in terms of preparations for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The fate of the Test series could potentially rest on the manner in which the visiting batters tackle the Indian spinners in subcontinent conditions. As a result, they have roped in Mahesh Pithiya to tackle Ravichandran Ashwin's spin threat.

The Aussies' last two visits to India for red-ball cricket have been forgettable, to say the least. They suffered a humbling 4-0 whitewash in 2013 and lost 2-1 on their next trip four years later.

In a bid to reverse their fortunes against spin, the visitors have set up a four-day camp in Alur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, to prepare for the spin challenge that lies ahead. From customized pitches to special bowlers, the Aussies are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to script history and become the first touring team to win a Test series against India on their own turf since 2012.

Australia have played well on their tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year and similar conditions could be on offer in India as well. The fact that they have only lost a single match in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle will also spur them on.

According to media reports, Australia have availed the services of 21-year-old Pithiya, whose action mirrors that of Ashwin, to prepare for the senior spinner.

The youngster poses an eerily similar action to the Tamil Nadu off-spinner, with just a quicker arm action being the slight difference to the eye at first.

Australian coaching staff reportedly scouted Mahesh Pithiya through social media

Mahesh Pithiya was recruited by the coaching staff after his footage came across through social media. The young off-spinner made his first-class debut in December 2022 for Baroda and has made a quiet start to his domestic career.

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, has been a thorn in Australia's side over the years. He claimed the Player of the Series award in the 2013 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after claiming 29 wickets. Even in alien conditions, the off-spinner has made an impact, having been among the wickets in the last series Down Under.

The Aussies are currently practicing on wickets ranging from slow turners to rank turners to get acclimatized ahead of the first Test, which starts in Nagpur on February 9.

Will the additional preparation by the visitors in place of a tour game increase their chances of winning in India? Let us know what you think.

