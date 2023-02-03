"The love and support of fans and the passion for cricket in India is unmatched" - Imran Tahir 

Veteran South African spinner Imran Tahir has reserved praise for the unparalleled love India harbors for cricket. India is often regarded as one of the most devoted nations for cricket, with its constantly packed stadiums and the love they sport for the players through thick and thin.

The emergence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has only spurred things up. India's influence has spread to corners of the world, with players desperate for an opportunity in the league glittering with almost all of the major international players.

Among countless overseas candidates who have enjoyed playing in India, Tahir emerges as one of the prospects. He played seven seasons in the cash-rich league, representing the Delhi Daredevils (now renamed Delhi Capitals), Rising Pune Super Giant, and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The 43-year-old is still going strong, making his presence felt across various overseas leagues around the world. He is currently representing MI Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20).

Speaking about what makes India different as a cricketing nation, Tahir told the media:

"If you are a cricketer, you don’t need exposure to playing in India. The love and support of fans and the passion for cricket in India is unmatched. For me, it has been an amazing experience of playing the world’s biggest league for seven years. It’s an honour for me."

The leg-spinner has played 59 matches in the IPL, claiming 82 wickets. He won the Purple Cap in the 2019 edition, where his side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished as runners-up.

"It’s always a good challenge of bowling in batting-friendly conditions" - Imran Tahir

India has often been revered as a place that heavily suits spin bowling, and the small grounds and slow surfaces make it fairly good for the batters as well. Apart from his experience in the IPL, Tahir has also toured India in 2015 with South Africa.

Noting that not all surfaces in India are necessarily spin-friendly, Tahir said:

“It’s not that all pitches in India are spin-friendly, especially if I speak about the pitches used in IPL, so it’s always a good challenge of bowling in batting-friendly conditions."

He has claimed seven wickets in six matches for MI Emirates so far in the ongoing ILT20. The Kieron Pollard-led side are placed third in the table with a handful of matches left in the group stage.

