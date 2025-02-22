Australia break massive record by chasing 352 in 2025 Champions Trophy match against England

Australia broke a massive record during their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday (February 22). They hunted down a steep target of 352 to begin their campaign with a victory.

Their total of 356/5 in the second innings of the match is the highest ever in the history of the Champions Trophy. England held the distinction for a short while after they scored 351/8 in the first innings.

New Zealand, who held the record before Saturday, with a score of 347/4 against the USA cricket team at the Oval in 2004, have now moved down to the third spot. Pakistan's 338/4 in the summit clash of Champions Trophy 2017 earned them the fourth position. India round off the list with a total of 331/7 against South Africa in the 2013 edition of the tournament.

With their incredible win against England, Australia also registered the highest-ever chase by a team across all ICC ODI tournaments.

Josh Inglis's 120* powers Australia to a record-breaking win vs England in the 2025 Champions Trophy

England batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a daunting total of 351/8 on the back of a marathon century from Ben Duckett (165). He received some support from Joe Root (68) in the middle-order, who hit a sensible half-century while building a 158-run stand with Duckett.

In reply, Australia lost their batting linchpins Travis Head (6) and Steve Smith (5) cheaply with just 27 runs on the board in 4.1 overs. Matthew Short (66) and Marnus Labuschagne (47) then stabilized the innings and set a decent platform for the middle order. Josh Inglis (120*) utilized it perfectly and smashed a blistering ton in the company of Alex Carey (69) and Glenn Maxwell (32*) and steered Australia home in the chase in 47.3 overs. Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, Inglis said:

"I am over the moon. Great win. Always tough to come up against England. A lot of things have to go right for a team to chase down 350. We had done a lot of talking before the game. We knew that it was always going to be better for batting in the second innings. The ball skidded on nicely with the dew."

Josh Inglis was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock in the chase.

