“Australia are definitely favourites” - Former cricketer makes massive prediction on 2025-26 Ashes

Former captain Michael Clarke has picked Australia as the favorites to win the upcoming Ashes 2025-26 against England at home. The cricketer-turned-analyst believes that the Aussies will win the five-match Test series by a 3-1 margin, stressing that rain will have a say in one of the games. He believes that the Australian pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will surely create trouble for the visitors. He also spoke about the significance of Nathan Lyon, the lone spinner.

Clarke’s remarks came after the Ben Stokes-led side settled for a 2-2 tie against India in the five-match Test series at home. Notably, England are yet to win a Test match in Australia since their 3-1 series win Down Under in 2010/11, managing two draws. They lost the last three Ashes Test series in Australia by 5-0 (2013/14), 4-0 (2017/18). And 4-0 (2021/22).

The 44-year-old told Beyond23 Cricket Podcast’s YouTube channel:

“13:50 – To me, I still think *Australia are definitely favorites to win the series. I probably pick Australia to win the series 3-1. I think there’ll be one Test match washed out. I don’t think it’ll be a draw; I think it’ll be washed out or rain will play a part, so we don’t get a result. I think the Australian attack is defining. In Australian conditions, Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins will be the first three picks. If there’s an injury replacement, Scott Boland, no-brainer, will come in. Nathan Lyon will play.”

“13:18 – I’ve had one eye all throughout this series. I know India beat England. Indian fans and England fans care more about this, but as an Australian fan, I’ve had one eye on the Ashes the whole way through. Looking at England in different areas, different aspects, being under pressure, how this England team is playing. Also, looking at how Australia is going to go this summer?” he added.

“So tough on your body” – Michael Clarke believes England are heavily reliant on Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes in Ashes 2025-26

Michael Clarke reckoned that the England bowling unit will be heavily reliant on skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the five-match Ashes 2025-26 series. He, however, doubted Archer’s ability to bowl throughout the series in hot and humid conditions. The former skipper also pointed out the lack of a specialist spinner in their ranks.

The World Cup-winning captain said in the same conversation:

“14:30 – I think England rely heavily on Jofra Archer or Ben Stokes. I don’t see either of them bowl as much as they’re going to be required to bowl in a five-Test series in Australia."

"In these conditions, if we’ve a good summer. Weather-wise, it's] so tough on your body. I am not sure Jofra will be ready to go through five Test matches. I hope he is. For the series, we need Archer fit, Stokes fit, and they also need Mark Wood fit… And I think you rely heavily on a spinner, and they haven’t got that,” Clarke added.

Earlier on Thursday (August 7), legendary pacer Glenn McGrath backed Australia to complete a clean sweep against England in Ashes 2025-26.

