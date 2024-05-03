Australia dethrone Team India to become No.1 Test side in annual rankings update

Australian men's national team has replaced Team India as the No. 1 Test side in the latest ICC rankings following the annual update. The sport's apex body updated the team rankings on Friday, May 3. The Baggy Greens rose to the top riding on a 209-run win in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in June 2023.

The annual rankings update considers teams' performances only after May 2021, with the sub-continent giants' remarkable series win Down Under earlier that year dropping out of the equation. The results between May 2021 and May 2023 are weighed at 50 per cent, whereas matches played after May 2023, which include Australia's crushing victory in the WTC final, are weighed at 100 per cent.

As a result, Australia found themselves with 124 ranking points, four more than India (120). England are currently third in the rankings with 105 ranking points. There were no other changes as South Africa (103), New Zealand (96), Pakistan (89), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (82), and Bangladesh (53) remained in the same spot between fourth and ninth.

India hold the top spot in ODI and T20I rankings

Team India during 2023 World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

While the Men in Blue have lost their top spot to Australia in Tests, they are still at the summit of the two white-ball formats' rankings. Rohit Sharma's men have increased the lead over second-placed Australia (116) in the ODI rankings with 122 points. As far as T20I rankings go, the Men in Blue (264) are seven points ahead of Australia (257), who are second.

The Asian giants will have a lot at stake in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 2. Having not won an ICC title since 2013, they will be keen to emerge victorious in the tournament. The Men in Blue are clubbed with co-hosts USA, Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada in Group A.

