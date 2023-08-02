Australia and England fined heavily for slow over-rates in 2023 Ashes series

England and Australia have faced a severe reduction in their World Test Championship (WTC) points following a thrilling 2023 Ashes series. According to the revised regulations, both teams were fined five per cent of their match fee and a WTC point for every over short.

While the reigning World Test Champions have lost 10 WTC points for their slow over-rate in the Ashes series, England have been docked a staggering 19 for the same offence. With teams needing to bowl 90 overs a day, England were two overs short in the first at Edgbaston, nine in the second at Lord's, three in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and five in the final match at the Oval.

The visiting side copped 50 per cent of their match fee for 10 overs in Manchester. Meanwhile, the Englishmen have been fined 10 per cent for the 1st Test, 45 for the 2nd, 15 for the 4th, and 25 per cent for the fifth because of their slow over-rate offences.

Australia retain the Ashes urn with a 2-2 result:

Australian cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Australia retained the Ashes urn as the five-Test series resulted in 2-2. However, a first series win on English soil since 2001 eluded them despite their best efforts in chasing 384 in the 4th innings at the Kia Oval in London.

With a record run-chase looming, the tourists built a 140-run opening stand. The turning point was the wicket of Travis Head as Moeen Ali broke the promising half-century stand with Steve Smith. Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali shared 7 wickets between them to fashion a 43-run victory.

Chris Woakes and Mitchell Starc received the Player of the Series awards. With 496 runs at 49.60, Usman Khawaja was the highest run-getter and Mitchell Starc's 23 scalps made him the highest wicket-taker. The 2023 Ashes series also marked the end of Stuart Broad's career, having retired with 602 scalps.