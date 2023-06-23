“Australia neutralised England’s fire with their ice-cool attitude” – Ravichandran Ashwin reviews first Ashes Test

Ravichandran Ashwin has hailed WTC champions Australia for beating England by two wickets in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The off-spinner said that ‘ice-cool’ Australia beat Bazball by sticking to conventional cricket following their resounding victory against India earlier this month.

The 36-year-old further explained why Bazball backfired for England in the first Test by shedding light on the drastic change in English pitches in the last two years. Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

“England were fire. Australia were ice. Australia neutralised England’s fire with their ice-cool attitude (in Ashes opener).”

He continued:

“Firstly, the origin of Bazball: Till a couple of years back, England had pitches full of life. The ball used to seam all over the place. Batters struggled, except for Joe Root.

"So, they decided. If we give pitches like this, it’s going to be tough. So, let’s give batting pitches and increase the tempo, score runs fast, and give bowlers more time. England did it successfully.”

“It has become imaginable” – Ravichandran Ashwin explains why Australia won first Ashes Test

Ravichandran Ashwin also shed light on how Australia outclassed England in the first Ashes Test. He explained that it has become easier to chase in England in the last two years.

The ace spinner said that Australia were always in the game because of batting-friendly conditions in the first Test in Edgbaston. He shared how England had chased 378 successfully against India in 2022 at the same venue:

“India went to the last (rescheduled fifth) Test at Edgbaston, they were successful (chased 378). (They) did it in Pakistan, did it (at home( versus Ireland and South Africa."

Ashwin continued:

"In the last two years, fourth-innings chases in England have become possible. Look at Cummins and Lyon! It has become imaginable thing. Previously, 250+ chases in the fourth innings were incredibly difficult.”

After declaring at 393-8 on Day 1, Ben Stokes-led England set a 281-run target for Australia. The hosts looked in control when Australia slumped to 227-8 before Australian captain Pat Cummins stepped up and shared an unbeaten fifty partnership with Nathan Lyon to script a memorable two-wicket win.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The winning moment for Australia.



Captain Pat Cummins the hero! The winning moment for Australia.Captain Pat Cummins the hero! https://t.co/912q2z3kP7

The second Test starts at Lord's on June 28.

Poll : 0 votes