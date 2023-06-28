"Australia were reacting to England's approach as well as the Edgbaston pitch" - Glenn McGrath on 1st Ashes Test

Former Australian legend Glenn McGrath has reacted to his countrymen's conservative approach in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The 124-Test veteran reckons Australia's plan worked to a significant extent, evident by their victory.

Australian captain Pat Cummins' tactics came under fire as he spread the field in the initial overs in both innings due to England's aggressive batting. The home side started briskly with the bat in both innings and scored at the run rate of 5.11 and 4.03, respectively.

In his column for BBC Sport, McGrath felt Edgbaston's pitch was unlike any England surface he had seen. He admitted Australia's plans worked in the first Test, but doubts whether it can happen in their favour at Lord's:

"Australia were reacting to England's approach as well as the Edgbaston pitch, which was flat and un-English. Ultimately, Australia won, so their plan worked. Can Australia stick with a containment plan for the rest of the series? So much depends on the conditions."

The 53-year-old revealed that he would've had a slip fielder had he been a bowler, stating:

"Pat Cummins and his team came up with an interesting gameplan, one that received a lot of attention for supposedly being too negative. How would I have reacted to having three men on the boundary in the first hour of a Test? I would have been asking for another slip, so that if a batter made a mistake, I had the chance of a wicket."

While Cummins went wicketless in the first innings, he snared four in the second. With 281 to win, the visiting captain struck an unbeaten 44 and put on an unbroken 55-run partnership with Nathan Lyon to take Australia over the line.

"They are aggressive, positive and back themselves" - Glenn McGrath on England

England Cricket Team. (Credits: Getty)

McGrath went on to hail England's attacking way of batting as fearless approach brings the best out of players. McGrath said:

"Naturally, I'm a true blue Aussie, but that doesn't mean I can't like the way England play. I do. They are aggressive, positive and back themselves. That is what I want to see from all sportspeople. Only when you play without fear do you learn what you are truly capable of."

The second Ashes Test starts at Lord's on Wednesday, June 28.

