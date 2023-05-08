Australia reclaim World No.1 status in latest ICC ODI rankings as Pakistan lose top spot within 48 hours of gaining it

Australia dethroned Pakistan as the World No.1 team in the latest ICC ODI rankings on Sunday, May 7. The five-time World Cup champions now have 113 rating points, one more than the 1992 World Cup winners.

The development came on the day when New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs to avoid a 0-5 whitewash in the five-match ODI series.

Babar Azam and Co. recently became the World No.1 ODI team after winning the fourth game (by 102 runs) of the 5-match series against the Blackcaps, on Friday, May 5. Pakistan's reign as the top-ranked side, however, lasted only for roughly 48 hours.

Pakistan (112 rating points) have now moved to the third spot behind India, who have equal rating points with Australia. However, the Men in Blue are placed second since the Aussies have played fewer games to attain the aforementioned ratings.

The Men in Green, it has to be noted, have played fewer games (30) as compared to India (47) and Australia (35). However, they have also faced relatively weaker opposition in recent times. The New Zealand team which they defeated 4-1 was highly depleted due to many of the frontline players being away on IPL duty. The Pakistan team also played the Netherlands last year for an ODI series.

The other seven teams in the top 10 list of ICC ODI rankings are: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Afghanistan, in the order from fourth to 10th, respectively.

Nepal, who recently qualified for the 2023 Asia Cup, are placed 14th, behind Ireland, Scotland, and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan register a 4-1 win in five-match ODI series against New Zealand ahead of ICC events

Pakistan registered a 4-1 win against New Zealand in the five-match ODI series to build their winning momentum ahead of ICC's Asia Cup and World Cup.

Babar Azam and Co. won the first four games against the Blackcaps by five wickets, seven wickets, 26 runs, and 102 runs, respectively. The Kiwis registered a consolation win in the fifth game, winning it by 47 runs.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman was adjudged Player of the Series for scoring 330 runs in four games at an average of 110, including an unbeaten 180 in the second ODI in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will now feature in the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup if the continental tournament goes ahead as planned. A final decision is awaited amid the ongoing tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over a neutral venue for Indo-Pak matches.

