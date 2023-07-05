Australia request extra security for Headingley Test after abusive fans forced Steve Smith's mother to leave Lord's - Reports

The Australian cricket team has reportedly requested extra security for their families attending the match at Headingley due to misbehavior from fans during the Lord's Test match.

As per a report by The Australian, abusive fans in London left a 11-year-old son of a staff member in tears, while Aussie vice-captain Steve Smith's mother left the venue. Smith's mother reportedly left Lord's early to escape from the taunting fans who did not know her connection with the Aussie vice-captain but knew that she was from Down Under.

The son of a staffer could not escape abusive fans and was reduced to tears as well. Hence, Australia have requested more security for the third Test match, starting tomorrow (July 6) at Headingley.

The Australian @australian The Australian cricket side has requested extra security be provided for families after abusive fans left one staff member’s 11-year-old son in tears and forced one player’s mother to leave the Lord’s Ashes Test on the fifth day. bit.ly/3raemEh The Australian cricket side has requested extra security be provided for families after abusive fans left one staff member’s 11-year-old son in tears and forced one player’s mother to leave the Lord’s Ashes Test on the fifth day. bit.ly/3raemEh https://t.co/EvHxbW7yxB

The report further stated that Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey was told that his stumping to dismiss Jonny Bairstow would haunt him for the rest of his life. Carey's teammates have supported him a lot and made him the custodian of the team song.

Australian players roam around locally without security before Headingley Test

Although the Australian players have not received any love from the local fans attending the Ashes matches in England, they have not used extra security while roaming around locally. The Australian reported that the players shopped with their families, ate at cafes and went about their business without any extra security.

Australia have an opportunity to create history at Headingley. The Pat Cummins-led outfit is currently 2-0 up in the five-match series against England. If the Aussies win any of the remaining three matches, they will become the first Australian squad to win an away Ashes series in more than 20 years.

The last time Australia beat England in an away series was back in 2001. Steve Waugh captained the Australian side in that series. It will be interesting to see if Pat Cummins can lead the Aussies to another away series victory.

Poll : 0 votes