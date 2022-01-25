Australia to rest David Warner for T20I series against Sri Lanka; Jhye Richardson to miss Pakistan tour

Flamboyant opener David Warner will be rested by Australia for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia are set to announce a 17-man squad ahead of the home series beginning on February 11. The selection committee will also make a preliminary list of players for the tour of Pakistan, slated to take place in the March-April window.

Ben McDermott, who enjoyed a fruitful campaign with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, is being primed to open the innings in the absence of Warner. The tournament's leading run scorer, despite keeping wickets for his franchise, is expected to be the second-choice wicket-keeper in national colors.

Matthew Wade is expected to continue to keep wickets for the team in the series against Sri Lanka. The veteran might not be part of the squad that tours Pakistan with only a single T20I fixture on schedule.

The team will tour Pakistan to play three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I from March 3 onwards. The Tests are currently touted to be hosted by Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively. Cricket Australia are currently in negotiations with the Pakistan Cricket Board about the possibility of playing all Tests at one venue to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Jhye Richardson is likely to miss the tour of Pakistan for Australia

The management are looking at Jhye Richardson as a long-term prospect at the moment. The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the last three Ashes Tests due to a foot injury following a five-wicket haul in Adelaide.

Richardson is likely to be selected for the tour of Sri Lanka later this year as the T20 World Champions deal with a busy calendar, highlighted by overseas assignments.

The 25-year-old is being groomed for the next Ashes campaign in England as well, where Australia have not secured a series since 2001. His ability to swing the ball both ways at a gentle pace could be more than handy with the Duke's ball. Consequently, he could play within the country as part of the Australia A setup or go on to have a county stint.

Several multi-format players like Mitchell Starc and David Warner are expected to return to the fold once the Test series against Pakistan ends. All of the limited-overs fixtures are slated to be played in Lahore.

