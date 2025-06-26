“Australia had ruined the whole country’s November 19” - Rohit Sharma makes scathing remark in latest interview amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India's batting star Rohit Sharma has acknowledged that the Men in Blue wanted revenge from Australia during their T20 World Cup 2024 match for the defeat in the 2023 World Cup final on November 19. The 38-year-old revealed that they were determined to defeat Australia and knock them out of the tournament.

Team India entered the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as overwhelming favourites. However, the Men in Yellow stunned the hosts in front of a partisan home crowd, winning by six wickets. Travis Head starred with 137 off 120 deliveries as Australia chased down 241 with considerable ease.

Speaking to Star Sports in an interview, Rohit said, as quoted by India Today:

"Australia had ruined our and the whole country's November 19 in ODI WC Final, so we should also give them a gift. These kinds of things were talked about in the dressing room. We had it in our minds that if we win this match, Australia will be out of this T20 World Cup."

The elegant right-hander played a knock of 92 to propel Team India to a total of 205 in 20 overs in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Despite Head's explosive half-century, Australia fell 24 runs short of the target.

Rohit Sharma finished T20 World Cup 2024 as the second-highest run-getter

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Similar to the 2023 World Cup in India, Rohit was the second-highest run-getter of the T20 World Cup in 2024, aggregating 257 runs in eight matches at 36.71 alongside a strike rate of 156.70. Although the veteran fell cheaply in the final against South Africa in Barbados, Team India managed to win by seven runs to lift the T20 World Cup for the second time.

Chasing 177 for victory, the Proteas were well on track at 151/4 but the game turned massively in the 17th over of the innings. After the game, the 38-year-old also announced his retirement from T20I cricket.

