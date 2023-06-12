"Australia's bigger name players really stood up" - Ricky Ponting on the difference between the sides in the WTC 2023 final

According to former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, the outcome of the WTC final was dictated by the star players stepping up for Australia compared to their Indian counterparts. The Aussies dominated the summit clash from start to finish, winning by a mammoth 209 runs to capture their first WTC title.

While veteran opener David Warner scored a critical 43 under trying conditions in the first innings, start batter Steve Smith smashed a defiant century to lead Australia to 469.

In contrast, only Ajinkya Rahane scored a half-century in the match for Team India. Neither of India's big guns - Rohit Sharma, Chetewshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli - registered a half-century in the marquee game.

Speaking to the ICC post-game, Ponting pointed out the difference in the performances of the key players.

"I think the difference in the two teams for this final is that Australia's bigger name players really stood up in that Smith led the way," Ponting said. "David Warner I thought on Day 1 probably went a little bit unheralded for his 40 odd in very trying circumstances on Day 1 and Smith, Head and the bowling brigade who've done such a great job over a long period of time were outstanding again."

The former two-time World Cup-winning skipper also hailed the healthy rivalry between the teams, played in good spirits over the last few years.

"This game has been played in incredible spirit as well and I think the one thing between Australia and India over the last 5-6 years is the spirit that the games are played in, the competition is fierce as you would expect but you see the way these players are now interacting with each other, it's outstanding," Ponting added.

While Australia still holds the overall edge in Test matches between the sides, India have won the last four series 2-1.

The two countries will next meet in red-ball cricket for a five-Test series in Australia in November 2024.

"There could be some more special things for this group" - Ricky Ponting

Australia captured its first WTC title by walloping India in the final.

Ricky Ponting also feels that the current Australian Test team could be a dominant force in World cricket for the next few years following their triumph in the WTC final against India.

While David Warner has announced his wish to retire from Test Cricket following the Pakistan game at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2024, Ponting feels the core of the Test team could be a force to reckon with for a while longer.

"A lot of positives for the Australians and we talked about this team having been together for a long time, there is no reason why it won't be together for lot longer," he said. "Warner's talked about going till the Australian summer. Khawaja has been in seriously good form for the last 18 months as well so there could be some more special things for this group just around the corner."

Australia became the first team to win all four ICC events and increased their ICC title count to nine, four clear of India and West Indies in joint second place.

The Aussies will head to Edgbaston next to take on England in the Ashes opener, starting Friday, June 16.

Poll : 0 votes