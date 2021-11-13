"I would love to captain Australia" - Marnus Labuschagne

Australia's Test batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne has put his hands up to be the team's next Test captain. Labuschagne has become one of Australia's most reliable batters in the last two years, and is among the contenders for the leadership position.

With Tim Paine unlikely to continue as the Test captain for too long, Australia need to find a long-term solution. The likes of Pat Cummins and Steve Smith are the frontrunners to take over, with the former gaining plenty of support.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIA



The dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 📆 ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CRICKET AUSTRALIAThe dates for the 2021/22 Men’s Ashes series and venues 👇 https://t.co/GAca7zEG0Y

In an interview with News Corp, Labuschagne said he would love to captain Australia, and believes one doesn't need the designation of a leader to be that. He said in this regard:

"For me, absolutely, I would love to captain Australia. Everyone would love that. But for me, it’s about making sure I put the team first and when you’re talking about being a leader, that doesn’t necessarily mean you need the title. You can be a leader without the title, and I think that’s the role I can play."

Labuschagne made his Test debut in 2018, and became a regular fixture a year later.

The 2019 Ashes series in England was the turning point as he was thrust as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith in the second Test at Lord's. The 27-year old accumulated runs for fun over the next two home summers, averaging 60.8 in Tests.

"Marnus Labuschagne would be a good leader" - Tim Paine

Tim Paine. (Image Credits: Getty)

Present Test captain Tim Paine has endorsed Marnus Labuchagne for the leadership role, saying that the South Africa-born player is a great thinker of the game. The keeper-batter believes that if nurtured, Labsuchagne should be ready to captain soon. Paine said as quoted by News Corp:

"I think he’d be a good leader. Marnus is a great thinker of the game. He’s a good team man, he’s got so much enthusiasm for his team and the game. In terms of our cricket team improving and Marnus evolving, I think in the next couple of years, we’ll definitely see him take the step up."

"He’s got some real natural leadership ability, and if that’s harnessed and helped, I think he’ll be a great captain."

The upcoming Ashes series at home is a must-win one for Paine, with Australia suffering two losses at home against India under him.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo CONFIRMED: Australia will tour Pakistan in March-April 2022 for three Tests, three ODIs and a single T20I across Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore CONFIRMED: Australia will tour Pakistan in March-April 2022 for three Tests, three ODIs and a single T20I across Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore https://t.co/llhGFit9xo

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is also likely to be his home swansong, as Australia's Asian tours of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India are in 2022.

Edited by Bhargav