Australia's tour of New Zealand abandoned due to COVID-19 

Australia's tour of New Zealand, which was scheduled to commence in March, has officially been canceled. The two cricket boards abandoned the three-match T20I series between the two trans-Tasman rivals due to border restrictions and quarantine requirements.

Cricket Australia (CA) and New Zealand Cricket (NZA) had planned the series considering the New Zealand government's decision to relax restrictions. However, with the restrictions still in place, the cricket boards have decided to abandon the matches.

It is worth mentioning that there was also no Mandatory Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facility available for the Aussie contingent on their scheduled arrival.

CA chief Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by the ICC website:

"We thank NZ Cricket for making every effort to host the series. Unfortunately...it wasn't possible given the border restrictions and quarantine requirements."

NZC CEO David White clarified that it was expected that the border would be open during Australia's scheduled visit. He mentioned how that is unlikely to happen now because of Omicron.

He said:

"At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria. However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series."

He added:

"It's disappointing - but we know it’s the same for businesses and individuals and other sports, and we're grateful for the international schedule we have."

With the matches against Australia shelved, the New Zealand board has decided to move the team's T20I fixture against Netherlands to Napier's McLean Park. The contest will be played on March 25

Australia and Sri Lanka to battle it out in five-match T20I series

The Australian men's team will next be seen in action in a five-match T20I series at home against Sri Lanka. The Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the series opener. The fixture is scheduled to take place on February 11.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama and Shiran Fernando.

