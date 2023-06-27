Australia schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete Australia match list, dates, venues and timings in IST 

Five-time champions Australia will begin their 2023 World Cup journey with a blockbuster encounter against India on October 8 in Chennai. The Aussies are likely to have an edge over the Indians in this game as they beat the same opposition at the venue in an ODI earlier this year.

Australia have their games distributed across eight venues, with Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune hosting a game each. Lucknow meanwhile will be the host to two of Australia's league games in the 2023 World Cup where they will face South Africa and the Qualifier 2.

The trans-Tasman rivalry will resume in Dharamsala as Australia will take on New Zealand. With conditions likely to be conducive to swing bowling at the beautiful venue, this could be a cracking encounter. However, the high altitude might also play its part and we could be in for a few sixes being hit at the high-scoring venue.

The gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the clash between Australia and the defending champions England. They will finish their league stage in Mumbai where they will face Afghanistan in Mumbai, followed by Bangladesh in Pune.

The Aussies always seem switched on in such major events and the 2023 World Cup could once again see them among the favorites.

Australia schedule for 2023 World Cup (all timings in IST)

Match 1: October 8 - India vs Australia, Chennai, 2pm

Match 2: October 13 - Australia vs South Africa, Lucknow, 2pm

Match 3: October 16 - Australia vs Qualifier 2, Lucknow, 2pm

Match 4: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2pm

Match 5: October 25 - Australia vs Qualifier 1, Delhi, 2pm

Match 6: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 10.30am

Match 7: November 4 - England vs Australia, Ahmedabad, 2pm

Match 8:November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Mumbai, 2pm

Match 9: November 12 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Pune, 10.30am

