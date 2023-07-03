Australia were 'significantly handicapped' and still the better side: Andrew Strauss after 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

Former England captain Andrew Strauss credited the Australian team for their impressive win in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's on Sunday. The visitors won the game by 43 runs after Ben Stokes applied immense pressure with an incredible hundred.

Australia had to bat under difficult conditions on a green pitch and they still managed to score 416 in their first innings. Strauss claimed that the visitors did all the hard work and then just didn't let England get back into the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket after the game, here's what Andrew Strauss had to say about Australia's performance at Lord's:

"England won an important toss but we're completely anonymous with the ball. The pitch was green and Australia did really well in the first session and from there they are ahead in the Test match. They were significantly handicapped and still the better side."

Former England cricketer Eoin Morgan was also present in the discussion and even he praised the Australians for stepping up and showing the gulf between the quality of the two teams. He added:

"England have thrown everything at them and Australia have just been better at method and skill. We have Stokes and Root who step up, but they have twice as many players who do the same thing. Pat Cummins continues to take big wickets at key moments in the game and you've to say well played."

Ashes brings the best out of England and Australia: Andrew Strauss

Day 5 of the Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's saw great drama unfold with the Australians not withdrawing their appeal for Jonny Bairstow's stumping dismissal. Then it was the turn of England captain Ben Stokes to showcase why he is known to be a special player with some outstanding shots to almost take his team to victory.

Andrew Strauss spoke about how entertaining the Ashes has been for the crowds and stated:

"Ashes cricket brings the best out of England and Australia. I think we have seen some phenomenal cricket, it has been captivating, the crowd here has been thoroughly entertained."

Australia are 2-0 ahead with the third Test to be played at Headingley, Leeds from Thursday, July 6.

