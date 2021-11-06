Australia vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Australia will take on West Indies in Match 38 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. While defending champions West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup following yet another abysmal performance in their previous match against Sri Lanka, the Aussies are very much in contention for a semi-final spot.

If they defeat West Indies, they will end the Super 12 round with four wins and eight points. And if South Africa go down to England in the other Group 1 encounter of the day, Australia will be through to the semis, joining England.

In the event of Australia being stunned by an unpredictable West Indies, they will have to wait for the result of the SA-Eng clash to know their fate. In case South Africa upset England, they would be through to the semis. But if the Proteas lose to the Englishmen, the team with the better run rate between Australia and South Africa will progress to the knockouts.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



He says he's not there yet, but



#T20WorldCup



t20worldcup.com/video/2339911 "He can change a game in a split second. He's that talented." ✨He says he's not there yet, but @nicholas_47 is focussed on becoming one of the best batters in international cricket for #West Indies "He can change a game in a split second. He's that talented." ✨He says he's not there yet, but @nicholas_47 is focussed on becoming one of the best batters in international cricket for #West Indies#T20WorldCupt20worldcup.com/video/2339911

AUS vs WI - Today's match playing 11s

AUS playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

WI playing 11: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

AUS vs WI - Today's match opening batters list

Aaron Finch and David Warner have struck form, which augurs well for the Aussies.

For West Indies, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis would be keen to sign off on a high.

AUS vs WI - Today's match pitch report

There are some cracks on the surface on the back-of-a-length spot. If pacers hit the same, they could get some assistance. Batters could be challenged if bowlers get it right.

AUS vs WI - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere, Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Aleem Dar

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

AUS vs WI T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Aussies have not made any changes to their squad for the must-win game.

Speaking after winning the toss, Australian captain Aaron Finch stated:

“We will bowl. It looks like a good wicket and won't change throughout the 40 overs. If you have to win the tournament then you have to win both ways.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For West Indies, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will feature in his last international match, having confirmed his retirement ahead of the clash against Australia.

Edited by Sai Krishna