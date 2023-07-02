"Australia, as well as Ben Stokes, will be thinking"- Kevin Pietersen on Stokes' 2019 heroics at Headingley

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen believes Australia will have Ben Stokes' heroics in the Ashes 2019 Test at Headingley on their minds when they take the field on Day 5 of the ongoing Lord's Test.

In 2019, Stokes played an incredible knock of 135* as England chased down the target of 359 with one wicket in hand. Pietersen feels the pitch at Lord's is good for batting and reckons that the visitors will be keen to not let Stokes architect yet another incredible chase.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Podcast, here's what Kevin Pietersen had to say about the scenario for both teams ahead of Day 5:

"I think Australia, as well as Ben Stokes, will be thinking (Headingley 2019) and also what happened up in Birmingham when Australia chased the target in the end. There are absolutely no demons in the wicket and we also know how beautiful it is to bat on this Lord's wicket once the sun is out."

It will come down to how big a role Ben Stokes can play: Eoin Morgan

Former England cricketer Eoin Morgan was also present in the discussion and also felt that Ben Stokes holds the key to the chase. England still need another 258 runs to win and Morgan reckons that Stokes and Duckett need to string a huge partnership on Day 5.

He stated:

"I think it will come down to how big a role Stokes can play. Duckett has been in fine form as well if they build on it in the morning and then basically not leave too much for the guys to hit because I don't think they will bat the whole day to chase this down. So I haven't written them off but it is a long shot as Australia have bowled outstandingly well."

Australia didn't use too much of the short-ball ploy on Day 4 and that is the one area they will want to look at to stop England from chasing the total.

