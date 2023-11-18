"Australia will be a little scared to face India" - Virender Sehwag on World Cup 2023 final

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons that five-time champions Australia will be a little bit scared to face Team India in the final of the ongoing 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Sehwag further opined that the Men in Blue will have the upper hand going into the summit clash before clarifying that the final won't be a one-sided affair.

Sharing his take on the crucial encounter, here's what Sehwag told Cricbuzz (1:24):

"India will surely have an advantage. Australia will be a little scared to face India in the final. To win the World Cup, the only team they wouldn't have wanted to face in the final is India. Also, I don't think that the pitch will make a big difference. It will be a tough contest and won't be a one-sided affair."

Rohit Sharma and company go into the 2023 World Cup final on the back of 10 wins on the trot. Australia suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two fixtures, but gathered steam after that to recover with eight consecutive wins.

Considering the impressive form and the star-studded lineups, the battle between the two heavyweights promises to be an enthralling contest, with both sides fighting tooth and nail to lay their hands on the coveted silverware.

"They don't give up very easily" - Virender Sehwag on Australian cricket team

During the same discussion, Virender Sehwag stressed that beating Australia in a knockout match would be a challenging task for India, given their never-give-up attitude.

Sehwag added (6:42):

"The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith were part of the team that won the World Cup final in 2015. They will share their experience of playing in the final with the group. In such a big match, it is important to give it all. Australia is one team that knows how to do that. They don't give up very easily. To beat Australia, you need to play 100 overs of good cricket."

India and Australia will battle it out against each other for the coveted trophy in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.