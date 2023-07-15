"Australia will not want Mark Wood to play these last two games" - Ben Duckett

England opener Ben Duckett believes that Australia will now hate facing Mark Wood in the remaining Ashes 2023 Tests.

Wood was arguably the star of England's three-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test at Headingley as the hosts pulled one back to make it 2-1.

The 33-year-old began clocking over 92 mph from the outset and took seven wickets in the match, including a fifer in the first innings.

Speaking to The Guardian, Duckett talked about how Wood rattled the Australians not only with the ball but also with the bat at Leeds.

"I also know for a fact Australia will not want Woody to play these last two games. It’s so weird; how does he bowl so fast? He’s not a big bloke, it’s just arm-speed, I guess. He’s so skiddy and always at you, so I’m very happy he’s on my team. And it’s not just with the ball, the way he took them on with the bat was gamechanging," he said.

The 28-year-old labeled Australia as a 'bunch of nice guys', given they hardly try to intimidate the batters, elaborating:

"My view on the Australian team is that they’re a very, very good team. But they’re a bunch of nice guys. Pat Cummins seems like one of the nicest blokes in cricket. If I bowled 90mph like him I’d give the batter a lot more chat. But it doesn’t feel like they’re trying to intimidate anyone out there, they’re just focusing on their skills. It’s nice.”

Wood struck 24 off only eight deliveries in the first innings of the Headingley Test, helping England cut the deficit from a staggering 121 to 26. He stayed unbeaten at 16 off eight balls as the hosts chased down 251 for victory.

"I’m not trying to make people think I’m England’s best ever opener" - Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett. (Image Credits: Getty)

Duckett went on to praise England's 'Bazball' approach as it has helped him to stay true to his strengths instead of trying to replicate someone. The Northamptonshire batter added:

"Two years ago, some of the shots I play would have been unacceptable. It’s amazing what you can do when you take away the fear of failure. That’s the biggest thing, I’m not trying to make people think I’m England’s best ever opener, I’ll stick to what I do and will have a hell of a better chance than if I try to be something I’m not."

With 237 runs in three innings at 39.50, Duckett is the second-highest run-getter for England in the 2023 Ashes series.