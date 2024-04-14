Australian captain Pat Cummins names his favorite memory in India

Australian captain Pat Cummins held a Q&A session with the fans via his official Instagram account on Sunday as he answered an array of questions, both on and off-field related. With a fan asking him about his best memory in India, the 30-year-old posted a picture of the Australian players celebrating their 2023 World Cup victory.

The 2023 World Cup victory was arguably the pinnacle of Cummins' career. With Australia losing their first two matches of the tournament comprehensively, the former champions were under massive pressure and ran the risk of getting eliminated in the group stage.

Nevertheless, the Men in Yellow embarked on a seven-match winning streak to set up the final with India. The tournament decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium saw the captain lead from the front with the ball in front of 1,20,000 spectators. The right-arm speedster conceded only 34 runs in his 10 overs for two wickets, dismissing Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. With India all out for 240, his decision to bowl was lauded as a masterstroke.

Later, Travis Head joined an elite group of Australian players to hit a century in a 50-over World Cup final as the tourists won by six wickets to lift the trophy. Cummins also joined a pantheon of Australians as the World Cup-winning skipper.

Pat Cummins has done a decent job for the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024

Pat Cummins and with SRH coach Daniel Vettori. (Credits: Twitter)

After captaining Australia to their sixth World Cup victory, the 30-year-old's stocks rose tenfold as the SunRisers Hyderabad shelled out a record 20.25 crore in the IPL 2024 auction and appointed him the skipper. The New South Wales cricketer has done a decent job as captain thus far, leading the Orange Army to three wins in five matches.

He has also delivered a promising performance with the ball, claiming six wickets in five matches at 24.33 apiece. The SunRisers will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday in an away fixture.