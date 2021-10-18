"Getting a run of games in T20 cricket before the World Cup has been the perfect preparation" - Josh Hazlewood credits the IPL

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood has attributed the IPL to providing the perfect preparation ahead of this year's T20 World Cup. Josh Hazlewood has emerged as the most in-form paceman for Australia, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins on the sidelines over the last two months.

Josh Hazlewood was part of Chennai Super Kings, a franchise that bounced back from a forgettable 2020 campaign to seal its fourth IPL crown. The 30-year old picked up 11 wickets in nine games, including figures of 4-0-29-2 in the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Josh Hazlewood stated that getting a string of T20 games in demanding conditions before the World Cup has proved fruitful. The New South Wales hailed the efforts of the yellow army on the night of the final in Dubai.

"It's been perfect preparation. Just getting a run of games in T20 cricket, leading up to a World Cup. The conditions ... it's quite hot. It was a very experienced team and great to be around in T20, which I haven't played a lot of. To learn a lot on the run (was good), it was pretty exciting the other night to win the final," Hazlewood said, as quoted by Perth Now.

Hazlewood's knowledge of the conditions in the UAE would be invaluable for Australia and his performances might have locked himself in the eleven. With spin likely to play a massive role, it would be interesting to see if the men in yellow drop Starc or Cummins.

"I feel pretty confident in my role now" : Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood also highlighted that he understands his role for Australia and feels the format is about learning continuously as a bowler. He added:

"I feel pretty confident in my role now. It's a pretty similar role, whether it's for Chennai or Australia. A couple of overs up front then a couple at the end. Every game is different in the T20 format and you learn a lot from each game. You can never dominate T20 cricket as a bowler."

Australia have two warm-up matches lined up against New Zealand and India before their opener against South Africa on Sunday.

