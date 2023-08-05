Australian skipper Pat Cummins played final Ashes Test at the Oval with fractured wrist - Reports

Australian captain Pat Cummins played the fifth Test of the recently concluded Ashes series with a fractured left wrist, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH). The 30-year-old struggled in the game, picking up a wicket each in both innings as the visitors went down to England by 49 runs.

Despite retaining the Ashes, the defeat meant that the Aussies are yet to win a Test series in England since 2001. Cummins tapered off in the final two games following a towering start to the English summer with impressive spells against India in the WTC final and the first three Tests against England.

He picked up only three scalps at a dismal average of 91.33 at an economy rate of well over five runs per over. Nevertheless, Pat Cummins finished with 18 wickets in the five Tests, including a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Cricket Australia are yet to disclose the extent of the injury, but people close to the development have not ruled out a possible fracture. The ace pacer had his wrist heavily strapped after the opening day of the fifth Test and looked in discomfort while batting. Following the conclusion of the final Test, Cummins said:

“I landed on my wrist on day one in the field going for a run-out. It’s pretty sore. We’ll get it assessed over the next few days and work out if anything needs to happen.”

The tearaway speedster played all six Tests of the English summer and is likely to be rested for at least the early part of Australia's upcoming white-ball series in South Africa.

Mitchell Marsh likely to captain Australia in the white-ball series against South Africa and India

Marsh was instrumental in Australia winning their maiden T20 World Cup in 2021.

Cricket Australia could also reportedly name the squads for the upcoming white-ball series in South Africa and India as early as Monday, August 7. Mitchell Marsh is likely to be named as the skipper of the T20 side for the moment, with the retirement of Aaron Finch earlier this year.

The all-rounder could also lead the ODI side should Cummins be unavailable due to injury. Coming off an impressive Ashes series, the 31-year-old will look to continue his outstanding white-ball form for Australia.

Marsh was in red-hot form in the three ODI series in India earlier this year, scoring 194 runs at an average of 97 and a strike rate of 131.08.

There is also the possibility of leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie being drafted into the ODI squad before the ICC ODI World Cup in October.

Australia will play three T20Is and five ODIs in South Africa, starting August 30, before a three ODI series in India before the 50-over showpiece event. They will open their World Cup campaign with a mouthwatering clash against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.