Avesh Khan named Mohammed Shami's replacement in India's squad ahead of second Test against South Africa

Young pacer Avesh Khan has been added to India's Test squad ahead of the second game at Cape Town in the ongoing Test series against South Africa. He replaces Mohammed Shami, who was initially named in the squad subject to fitness but couldn't travel with the team due to an ankle injury.

The BCCI released a statement announcing Avesh as Shami's replacement. Here's what it read:

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3rd-7th January 2024 in Cape Town."

Avesh is fresh off a five-wicket haul against South Africa A and could be just the boost of confidence that Team India need at the moment.

Avesh Khan could make his Test debut in Cape Town

India received an absolute hammering at the hands of the Proteas at Centurion as the hosts won by an innings and 45 runs inside three days of cricket. The batters could not apply themselves against the fiery South African speedsters, but it was also India's bowling that proved disappointing.

Prasidh Krishna had a pretty ordinary debut, while Shardul Thakur also couldn't step up in Shami's absence. This will give India something to think about regarding their pace attack going into the second Test.

The visitors do have Mukesh Kumar in their ranks, and the Bengal pacer has had enough first-class experience to hit the ground running in an important Test match. However, Avesh could also be used as a wild card on current form to surprise the hosts.

India's squad for 2nd Test vs SA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avesh Khan

