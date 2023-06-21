"B******t! They lost the Test match"- Brad Haddin on how England must be feeling after heartbreaking loss to Australia

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin feels England missed a number of opportunities to seal the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston. Skipper Ben Stokes claimed after the game that he wasn't regretting the declaration decision on Day 1 as that was the way England wanted to play their cricket.

However, Haddin reckons that deep down the hosts must be hurting that they missed so many chances to put the game to bed and beat Australia.

Speaking on 'Willow Talk' cricket podcast, here's what Brad Haddin had to say about England post Australia's thrilling two-wicket win:

"Ben stokes said all the right things that they're here to entertain and we had many people with bums on the corner of their seats enjoying it. B******t! They lost the Test match, mate that hurts. Stuart Broad gave everything he possibly could. They missed a lot of chances in this Test match that could have changed the result of the game. They need to find a way to regroup."

Ben Stokes has to believe that declaration was right: Brad Haddin

Post England's loss, the debate has naturally cropped up about whether Ben Stokes made a massive mistake by declaring the first innings a bit too early. Brad Haddin felt that while Stokes had to come out and say that there are no regrets on the declaration, Australia would have been delighted that they stopped England at 393/8 despite Joe Root still being at the crease.

On this, Haddin stated:

"He (Stokes) has to believe that (declaration was right) because that's the way they have played their game. But if you look at it from an Australian point of view, they lost the toss on what is probably one of the most placid wickets ever in the UK and got England out under 400, they are happy. So this style of play may also open a debate whether that decision was right."

It will be interesting to see if Ben Stokes makes such a bold declaration again if he encounters a similar situation in the remainder of the series.

Poll : 0 votes