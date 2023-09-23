“Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire” – Gautam Gambhir reckons Pakistan captain is class apart from Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Williamson and Root

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has rated Babar Azam a class batter to watch out for in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The two-time World Cup winner reckons the Pakistan captain has all the time in the world to play his shots, which sets him apart from the rest. Gambhir also added that Azam is above the likes of India captain Rohit Sharma, modern run-machine Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England stalwart Joe Root.

On Saturday (September 23), Gambhir told Star Sports:

“Babar Azam can set this World Cup on fire. I have seen a lot of players with so much time to bat. I think that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root are there, but Babar Azam has a different level of capability.”

The statement came even as Babar returned scores of 17 (22), 10 (24) and 29 (35) against Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka, respectively, in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. The right-handed batter, though, smashed 151 off 131 against Nepal in the continental tournament.

In 2023, Babar has amassed 745 runs in 15 innings at an average of 49.67, including two tons and six half-centuries. Overall, he has scored 5409 runs in 108 ODIs at an average of 58.16, including 19 tons and 28 half-centuries.

Azam has a terrific record against five-time champions Australia in ODIs, scoring 588 in nine ODIs at an average of 73.50, including three tons and two fifties. He also enjoys a good record against defending champions England, bagging 816 runs in 19 ODIs at an average of 48, including two centuries.

The Lahore-born batter is equally brilliant against South Africa and New Zealand. He has scored 523 runs in ten ODIs (average – 65.38) against the Proteas and 840 in 19 ODIs (average – 46.67) against the Kiwis.

Azaam, though, has a sub-par record against India against whom he has scored 168 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 28 and is without a half-century.

Babar Azam to lead Pakistan in 2023 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam and Co. will begin their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6.

October 6: Pakistan vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad

October 20: Australia vs Pakistan in Bengaluru

October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4: Pakistan vs New Zealand in Bengaluru

November 11: Pakistan vs England in Kolkata

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir