"Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman"- Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja after PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI

Former Pakistan cricketer and PCB chief Ramiz Raja hailed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam by comparing him to Australian legend Don Bradman after his century against New Zealand in the fourth ODI on Friday.

Babar's sensational knock of 107 helped Pakistan post a mammoth total of 334/6 in 50 overs. This proved to be just too much for the Kiwis as they were bundled out for just 232. This win also ensured that Pakistan went to the top of the ICC ODI rankings.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Ramiz Raja had to say about Babar Azam's knock:

"Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman. In white-ball cricket, he has statistically become the best player in the world. I have never seen so much consistency from a player in such a risky format. The base of which is his technique and temperament. He has no technical issues, whether it is a grassy pitch or a pitch like Karachi, where bowlers generally struggle."

Babar Azam on importance of Pakistan testing bench strength

Babar naturally won the Player of the Match award and spoke about how he built his innings and ensured that the hosts had a safe enough total to defend. He also spoke about the importance of Pakistan testing their bench with the ODI World Cup later this year.

On this, Babar stated:

"We planned to build partnerships. Me and Agha built a partnership and decided to take it deep. We thought 310 was possible. Shaheen got us beyond expectations. As a team, we had decided we would test our bench strength. We need to prepare for future games and events. We needed to be sure of our best 15 or 16 players."

In just 97 ODI innings for Pakistan, Babar has 5,088 runs at a staggering average of 59.85, with 18 ODI hundreds already.

