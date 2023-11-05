"Babar Azam cannot play like Fakhar Zaman and Fakhar cannot play like Babar" - Gautam Gambhir lauds duo's partnership in Pakistan's win vs New Zealand

Gautam Gambhir has highlighted that Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman cannot play like each other and lauded the duo's partnership in Pakistan's 2023 World Cup win against New Zealand.

The Kiwis set the Men in Green a mammoth 402-run target in their league-stage clash in Bengaluru on Saturday. Babar and Fakhar strung together an unbroken 194-run partnership for the second wicket, after Abdullah Shafique's early dismissal, to help their side register a 21-run win via the DLS method.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Gambhir praised Babar and Fakhar for complementing each other wonderfully. He explained:

"It was an exceptional partnership. Assurity at one end and aggression at the other. Every player has his own strengths. Babar Azam cannot play like Fakhar Zaman and Fakhar cannot play like Babar. So look towards partnerships, they will win you matches."

The former India opener pointed out that Babar's presence at the other end allowed Fakhar to bat fearlessly. He said:

"No matter how much you praise Fakhar Zaman, it is less, because of the way he batted, but Babar Azam supported him brilliantly as well. Fakhar could bat like that because Babar was at the other end."

Fakhar smashed an unbeaten 126 off just 81 balls with the help of eight fours and 11 sixes. Babar's slightly more sedate unbeaten 63-ball 66 was studded with six fours and two maximums.

"If Babar Azam had gotten out, or one or two more wickets had fallen, Fakhar Zaman might have had to go into his shell" - Gautam Gambhir

Babar Azam was primarily content with giving the strike to Fakhar Zaman. [P/C: AP]

Citing Joe Root's example for England, Gautam Gambhir highlighted Babar Azam's importance for Pakistan. He stated:

"If Babar Azam had gotten out, or one or two more wickets had fallen, Fakhar Zaman might have had to go into his shell. When we talk about England, their entire batting lineup has struggled for sure, but it is because Joe Root didn't score runs."

While observing that Babar might score his first century in India in Pakistan's last league game, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that a win is more crucial for the Men in the Green. He elaborated:

"So for Pakistan, if Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan have to bat freely, Babar needs to stand at one end. The next match is a must-win game for Pakistan. Babar hasn't scored a century in India thus far. If he gets set, we might get to see a century but it is more important for Pakistan to win."

Pakistan face England in their last league game on Saturday, November 11. They might need to win convincingly to book their berth in the semi-finals, depending on the other results.

