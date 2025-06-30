“Bacche aise hi ho gaye kya bina affection ke?” - Harbhajan Singh’s hilarious response has Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan laughing [Watch]

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's hilarious response to his wife Geeta Basra's playful comment left Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan laughing during the recent episode of the 'Who's the Boss?' on YouTube. Harbhajan and Geeta host the show, which featured Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in the pilot episode. Bumrah and Sanjana were the second couple to attend the show.

During the latest episode, Geeta Basra had a brief discussion with Sanjana Ganesan about men not showing much affection while enquiring about Jasprit Bumrah before stating that Harbhajan doesn't display such feelings. Singh swiftly responded to his wife, saying:

“Bacche aise hi ho gaye kya bina affection ke? (Did we give birth to children without any affection?)”

Harbhajan Singh's fun banter with Geeta Basra about affection and kids left Bumrah and Sanjana in splits.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"I was like either I have done something or that’s his personality" - Sanjana Ganesan recalls her initial interaction with Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah during England v India - 1st Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty Images

On the same show, Sanjana Ganesan opened up about her first impression of Jasprit Bumrah during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. She revealed that a few Indian cricketers used to greet her casually while she was on the ground with the broadcast team, but Bumrah remained stoic beside them. Sanjana said:

"So, this was in 2019 in the World Cup. I was working there, so I was obviously around practices a lot. I know a lot of the other boys like DK [Dinesh Karthik], etc. When I used to walk onto the field, they used to wave ‘hi’ very casually and I would go about my work. And Jasprit, he’s standing in a group of people that are all saying 'hi' to me and he’s making this face (stoic expression)."

"Mujhe laga maybe girlfriend hogi, wife hogi [I thought maybe his girlfriend or wife would be watching]. She must be seeing him sitting from somewhere. I noticed him because he had this wall up and he’s like main to ‘hi’ nahi bolunga, eye contact bhi nahi banaunga. Main toh aise dekunga. [I won't talk or make eye contact. I will give this look]. I was like either I have done something or that’s his personality," Sanjana Ganesan added.

The second Test between India and England will commence on Wednesday (July 2) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Jasprit Bumrah's participation in this Test is doubtful due to his workload management.

You can view the schedule of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series here.

