"Bache dusro ko nicha dikhane se kuch ni hoga" - Kuldeep Yadav shuts down troll for targeting his parents 

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav lashed out at a troll on social media after the user passed disrespectful comments about his parents on Sunday, September 24.

Kuldeep, who was rested for the first two ODIs of the ongoing home series against Australia, recently reacted to Manchester United's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

In response to the tweet, an X user tried trolling the cricket star by making remarks about his recent visit to Bageshwar Dham. He wrote:

"Itna dimag bhai maa baap ko ek fraud baba ke saamne jhukwane se pehle laga leta.."

Kuldeep Yadav was unimpressed with the comments and advised the user to focus on his own life and spread positivity instead of taking a dig at others. He replied:

"Bache dusro ko nicha dikhane se kuch ni hoga apne me dhyan de aur life me positive rah Baki khush rahe Hamesha."

On the cricketing front, Kuldeep Yadav has shown stunning form in white-ball cricket this year. He is expected to be a pivotal cog for the Men in Blue during their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign on home soil.

Kuldeep Yadav will return to the Indian team for third ODI vs Australia

The Indian selectors rested the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two matches of the ongoing three-match home ODI series against Australia.

They will return to the side for the third and final encounter, which is slated to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Explaining the reason behind resting Kuldeep for the first two matches, here's what Rohit Sharma said during a virtual press conference:

"Kuldeep is a rhythm bowler, we all know that. But we thought of a lot of things and took this call. His bowling is going well, like Ajit [Agarkar] said, we had to give players a chance, especially those who played just one game at the Asia Cup and are in the World Cup squad."

"We have been looking at Kuldeep for the last one, one and a half years, this is why we don't want to expose him a lot," he added. "He is coming back for the last match. There are a lot of reasons. This is the best decision for us, to have him sit out for two games and play the third. We have a couple of practice matches, so he should get his bowling rhythm right."

With 31 wickets in 15 innings, Kuldeep Yadav is the leading wicket-taker for India in ODIs this year.