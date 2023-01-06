"Back to where it all began for me" - Shreyas Iyer shares a heartwarming video from his training session at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer recently shared an emotional video from a training session at Mumbai's famous Shivaji Park. Shreyas began his cricketing journey from this very ground like many other Mumbai legends, including Sachin Tendulkar.

Shreyas, who hails from Chembur, was spotted by former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre, who trained him. The right-handed batter shared a video where he was seen talking to youngsters before having a net session, with Amre being close by.

Posting the clip on Twitter, he wrote:

"Back to where it all began for me. Shivaji Park always holds a special place in my heart."

Shreyas looked in good touch and timed the ball perfectly. He also had a one-on-one session with coach Amre towards the end.

The celebrated cricketer interacted with budding cricketers and also gave them autographs.

Shreyas had a superb outing in ODI cricket last year, finishing as India's highest run-scorer in 2022. He smashed 724 runs in 15 innings at an average of 55.69, including a century and six fifties.

He held India's middle order and paced his knocks according to the situation whenever he came out to bat.

"I didn’t let that get into my mind" - Shreyas Iyer on T20 World Cup snub

While he blossomed in the 50-over format, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper failed to replicate the same in T20I cricket. He was also left out of India's T20 World Cup squad.

The middle-order batter recently opened up on how it felt and said that he was devastated since as a kid he always dreamt of playing for the country on the biggest stage.

"It was disappointing," Iyer told to Hindustan Times. "It is something that you dream as a kid, to represent your country at the biggest stage. Winning it for the team is also something that gives you the chills.

"But it was not that I was completely demotivated. I didn’t let that get into my mind. I was just doing my things right. I focused on myself. I took a break, went and played domestic cricket. It gave me more time to elevate my skills."

Shreyas Iyer will next be seen in action during the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

