"We made some basic errors" - Hardik Pandya after India lose 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Team India skipper Hardik Pandya conceded that his side made basic errors, leading to their defeat in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5. The Lankans bounced back to beat the hosts by 16 runs to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Indian bowlers had a tough day in the business as the tourists posted a daunting total of 206 runs after being asked to bat first. In response, the Men in Blue were reeling at 57/5 at one stage but Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel made the game competitive with counterattacking knocks. However, it wasn't enough to see the home side go all the way.

Hardik reckoned that they lost the game in the powerplays of both innings. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the ace all-rounder said:

I think both in the bowling and batting, the powerplay hurt us. We made some basic errors that we should not be at this level. Everyone knows what they've done. It was a cracker of a game and the way Surya, Axar and Mavi got us in the game was heartening to see."

"The simple things and basics that we can control, we should emphasize on that," he added. "You can have a good or bad day but you can't compromise on the basics."

Axar smacked 65 off 31 balls, hitting six maximums and three boundaries, while Suryakumar chipped in with a 36-ball 51. Shivam Mavi, who played just his second international game, also smashed 26.

"He has bowled a couple of no balls in the past well" - Hardik Pandya on Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh overstepped on three consecutive occasions in the second over of the match, becoming the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick of no-balls in T20Is.

The left-arm seamer conceded 19 runs from the nine-ball over and didn't have an ideal start to his spell upon his return to the side.

Overall, the youngster bowled five no-balls and returned with figures of 0/37 from his two overs. Hardik stressed that Arshdeep should work on this aspect and make sure he doesn't repeat it again.

"It's very difficult because no balls are not a freebie," Hardik added. "You can give runs but he (Arshdeep) has bowled a couple of no balls in the past well. He has had a good run of course. Not to blame him or go hard on him but he must go back and make sure he doesn't do it again."

India will have a lot of work to do before the third game of the series, which is scheduled to take place in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

