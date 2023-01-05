"Der aaye durust aaye" - Fans react as Rahul Tripathi makes his T20I debut against Sri Lanka  

Rahul Tripathi is all set to make his T20I debut during the second game against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

Tripathi, who has been waiting in the wings for quite some time now, came in place of Sanju Samson. The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter suffered a knee injury while fielding in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Having scored close to 2000 runs in 74 IPL innings, a debut cap was within Tripathi's horizon. He received his first call-up to the Indian squad last summer when the team traveled to Ireland for two T20Is, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

Fans were extremely happy to see Rahul in the playing XI and wished him luck for the game. Here are some reactions:

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa 🏽 Best of luck brother!! Congratulations @rahultripathi on your debut today!! A beautiful feeling to play for #TeamIndia and i’m sure you’ll make the most out of it🏽 Best of luck brother!! Congratulations @rahultripathi on your debut today!! A beautiful feeling to play for #TeamIndia and i’m sure you’ll make the most out of it 💪🏽 Best of luck brother!!

Sanjjeev @Sanjjeev Rahul Tripathi to make his T20I debut. Most improved player #INDvSL Rahul Tripathi to make his T20I debut. Most improved player #INDvSL

Mohsin Kamal @64MohsinKamal

#INDvSL So happy to know Rahul Tripathi will make his T20I debut tonight! I consider him as one of the most underrated Indian cricketers. His hard-work has finally paid off. Many would’ve told him you’re too old now but he fought everything that came his way! Wishing him best So happy to know Rahul Tripathi will make his T20I debut tonight! I consider him as one of the most underrated Indian cricketers. His hard-work has finally paid off. Many would’ve told him you’re too old now but he fought everything that came his way! Wishing him best #INDvSL

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Couldn't happen to a more positive person. Der aaye, durust aaye... congratulations Rahul Tripathi. Hope you never lose that smile Couldn't happen to a more positive person. Der aaye, durust aaye... congratulations Rahul Tripathi. Hope you never lose that smile

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Many congratulations to Rahul Tripathi for finally getting a chance. A well deserved opportunity for him. Many congratulations to Rahul Tripathi for finally getting a chance. A well deserved opportunity for him.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Rahul Tripathi is making his debut for India. So happy for him! He deserves it considering how he has performed over the last couple of seasons. #INDvSL Rahul Tripathi is making his debut for India. So happy for him! He deserves it considering how he has performed over the last couple of seasons. #INDvSL

"We just think dew might come later" - India captain Hardik Pandya

Men in Blue skipper Hardik Pandya decided to bowl first in Pune after winning the toss. Explaining his decision, the all-rounder stated that dew might play a role in the second half of the innings.

"We're going to bowl first," Hardik said at the toss. "We just think dew might come later. The wicket looks quite good. I don't think it'll change much."

Meanwhile, India made two changes to their playing XI. Apart from the debutant, Arshdeep Singh made a comeback to the side in place of Harshal Patel.

"One forced change with Sanju Samson ruled out," he added. "Rahul Tripathi makes his debut. Arshdeep comes back in and Harshal misses out."

India's playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, and Dilshan Madushanka.

