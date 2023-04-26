Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar believes that Team India will have an edge over Australia in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final due to their strong batting lineup.

Highlighting the depth of India's batting, Gavaskar noted that the side have Ravichandran Ashwin at No.8, who has five Test centuries to his name. The cricketer-turned-commentator seemed optimistic about India out-batting Australia in the crucial tie.

Speaking to Star Sports about the WTC 2023 final, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"I am backing India to out-bat Australia. If you have a look at the batting lineup, at number eight we have got Ravichandran Ashwin, who has got five Test hundreds.

"The Oval is generally a very good pitch to bat on. You win the toss and put up a big score on the first two days, then you don't have to bat again in the second innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin, that's it."

Gavaskar further stated that while most of India's Test players are currently participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), they won't have a problem while switching formats, given their experience.

He suggested that players from teams that don't make it to the playoffs should consider reaching the United Kingdom early to play against county teams. Gavaskar added:

"You have a look at that lineup, they have all got loads of experience. They know exactly what to do, switching from one format to the other. So I won't be too worried. I know the IPL finishes on the 28th of May, and the Test starts on the 7th of June. Those players from the teams that are not qualified, I would like them to go to England a little bit earlier, even play against club sides."

The second-ever WTC final is set to be played at the Oval on June 7. There won't be much of a break for players who are a part of IPL 2023, as the competition completes just nine days prior to the all-important red-ball encounter.

Aaron Finch backs Australia to out-bowl India at WTC 2023 final

During the aforementioned discussion, former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch backed his fellow countrymen to trump India and win the WTC 2023 final at the Oval.

He emphasized that there could be some turn on offer from the surface and backed Australia to out-bowl Rohit Sharma and Co. Finch remarked:

"I think Australia will win because I think the Oval wicket can spin in June. I am backing Australia to out-bowl India."

Finch further stated that players reaching England early to prepare for the Test against India will benefit the Australian team significantly. He opined that those guys will have adequate time to play on different types of wickets and adapt accordingly, adding:

"The change of format, I don't think there is any kind of issue with current players now. They do it so often. The guys going and playing in England is a big advantage because you get the opportunity to just be there and you play on some terrible wickets if you play in April in county cricket and you play on some really good wickets as you get closer.

"So they will have time to work on their game, adapt their game and work out what is working for them in those conditions and win the World Test Championship."

WTC 2023 final squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, and David Warner.

Poll : 0 votes