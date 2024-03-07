“Badhega aage, badhega aage” - Dhruv Jurel predicts Ollie Pope’s charge down the pitch a ball before he is stumped 

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel’s cricketing instinct was on display on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7. A ball before England batter Ollie Pope was stumped off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling, Jurel was heard on the stump mic predicting that the batter would step out of his crease.

Batting first after winning the toss, England made a good start to their innings as openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett (27 off 58) added 64 runs in 18 overs. The visitors lost their second wicket at the stroke of lunch as Pope (11) walked down the track to Kuldeep and was stumped by a googly as he played down the wrong line.

Just before the dismissal, India’s keeper-batter predicted that Pope would walk down the wicket. He was heard chirping ‘badhega aage, badhega aage’ [he will step out]. Next ball, as predicted by Jurel, the England right-hander went down the wicket and was stumped by the Indian keeper.

Following Pope’s dismissal, the visitors headed to lunch on Day 1 of the Dharamsala Test at 100/2.

Earlier, Kuldeep also broke the opening partnership by dismissing Duckett with the last ball of the 18th over. The England left-hander attempted to go after a tossed-up delivery, but only managed to sky the ball. Shubman Gill took an excellent catch, running sideways to his right from cover.

England consolidated in the second session of play, with Crawley and Joe Root holding fort. However, just when the former was looking good for a hundred, he was bowled by an absolute peach from Kuldeep for 79 off 108 balls.

The left-arm spinner beat the well-set England opener in flight and knocked him over with one that spun in sharply. Crawley’s wicket left England in a spot of bother at 137/3.

Dhruv Jurel has made an impressive start to his Test career

Playing only his third Test, 23-year-old Jurel has shown maturity well beyond his age and experience. He was the Player of the Match in the fourth Test in Ranchi for registering scores of 90 & 39* as India clinched the series with a five-wicket win.

In both innings, the youngster walked in with the team under pressure and displayed a calm head to put India back in control. Jurel also scored a patient 46 in his debut Test in Rajkot. With the gloves in hand as well, he has been highly impressive.

