"Badi badi baat karne me ye rank 1 hai" - Harry Brook mercilessly trolled on Twitter for his comments on Nathan Lyon ahead of 2023 Ashes

England middle order batter Harry Brook has revealed his plans against Australian ace spinner Nathan Lyon in the 2023 Ashes. The right-handed batter warned the off-spinner that they will try to dominate him throughout the five-match series.

The statement came weeks after Brook failed to deliver for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in his first-ever IPL season, barring a lone century against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 24-year-old amassed 190 runs in 11 games at a below-par strike rate of 123.38.

Speaking to reporters, as quoted by cricket.com.au, Brook said:

"If he bowls a good ball, then I'm going to respect it, but other than that, I'm going to try to take him on. He could take a lot of wickets, but hopefully, we're going to hit him for a lot of runs.”

He continued:

"I like to think I'm a player who can find gaps and hit different gaps really, and play all around the wicket. I'll see what field he has. I'm sure they'll start with everybody up and we'll go from there."

Fans on Twitter roasted Harry Brook for his statement ahead of the 2023 Ashes opener. One tweeted:

"Badi badi baat karne me ye rank 1 hai (He is No.1 when it comes to boasting)."

Naveen @_naveenish @mufaddal_vohra badi badi baat karne me ye Rank 1 hai. @mufaddal_vohra badi badi baat karne me ye Rank 1 hai.

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

AnuragKetchup @anuragkechup @mufaddal_vohra Ye wahi hai na jo ipl me 1 century ke baad akad raha tha @mufaddal_vohra Ye wahi hai na jo ipl me 1 century ke baad akad raha tha

Tweeter @sowmitrik @mufaddal_vohra We have seen his consistency in IPL. @mufaddal_vohra We have seen his consistency in IPL.

Vinu @TweetsByVinu @mufaddal_vohra Dude has to survive other seam bowlers deliveries first to face Lyon .. @mufaddal_vohra Dude has to survive other seam bowlers deliveries first to face Lyon ..

Akash Mohan @aakashmn1 @mufaddal_vohra Whenever Harry says something doesn't end up well for him @mufaddal_vohra Whenever Harry says something doesn't end up well for him

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 @mufaddal_vohra All know what happened when last time he said something like this @mufaddal_vohra All know what happened when last time he said something like this

Shubham @GeniusOfcricket @mufaddal_vohra Bad balls ko Mai v 4/6 maar du...isme special kya hai? @mufaddal_vohra Bad balls ko Mai v 4/6 maar du...isme special kya hai?

Why Harry Brook is key to England’s success in 2023 Ashes?

Harry Brook will be critical for England’s success in the 2023 Ashes. He has, so far, scored 818 runs in just seven Tests at an average of 81.80, including four centuries and three fifties.

The Yorkshire-born cricketer emerged as the Player of the Series during England’s tour of Pakistan in 2022, scoring 468 runs in five innings at an average of 93.60. Brook then returned with 329 runs in 4 innings during England’s tour of New Zealand 2022-23.

England XI for the first Ashes Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson.

Poll : 0 votes