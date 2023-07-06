“Bairstow 10 not out” – England’s Barmy Army shares controversial painting outside Headingley on Day 1 of 3rd Ashes Test

In yet another dramatic start to an Ashes Test, England’s popular cricket fan club Barmy Army has shared the video of a controversial painting outside Headingley, which is hosting the third game.

The clip shows a text pertaining to Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal in the second Test that led to a war of words over the Spirit of Cricket and Laws in cricket. In the poster, a fan wrote:

“Ashes 23. Bairstow 10 not out. Headingley, you ready? We are Leeds!”

For the uninitiated, Bairstow was given stumped out on the final day of the Lord's Test.

The incident took place in the 52nd over bowled by Cameron Green. The wicketkeeper-batter was beaten by a leg-side delivery. He then casually walked out of the crease, but the ball was still in play. Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey quickly produced a direct hit using an underarm throw to put them in the driving seat.

What do the rules say?

Law 20.1.2 of ICC's playing conditions for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle states:

“The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.”

Speaking about the incident, England and Australian captains shared contrasting opinions. Ben Stokes said:

“Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no."

Pat Cummins said:

"There's no pause, catch it, straightaway and throw at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That's how the rule is. Some people might disagree."

England opt to field against Australia in 3rd Ashes Test

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia in the third Ashes Test on Thursday.

The hosts included speedsters Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and spin all-rounder Moeen Ali in their XI. They replaced James Anderson, Josh Tongue and Ollie Pope, respectively.

Meanwhile, Australia, who are 2-0 ahead in the series, included Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy and Scott Boland. The trio replaced Cameron Green, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, respectively.

It’s worth mentioning that England vice-captain Ollie Pope and Australian ace spinner Nathan Lyon have been ruled out of the Test series due to injuries.

ENG vs AUS XI

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

Click here to follow the 3rd Test live updates.

