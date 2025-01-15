“Ban team members from having PR agencies” - Noted commentator on the one rule for Team India he wants strictly applied

Renowned television commentator Harsha Bhogle put forth his opinion on the apparent guidelines that were recently introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Bhogle took to his official social media account and shared his thoughts on the same.

In a recent series of events following the 1-3 loss in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has apparently issued guidelines that the wives and family members of the traveling squad will allowed to stay for only two weeks should the tour be 45 days long. Additionally, the guidelines also stated that the team members will have to travel with the team on the team bus and not separately.

Taking note of the following, Bhogle took to his official account on social media platform X and posted:

"Reading of the changes the BCCI is apparently suggesting for the Indian team. I don't know how much to believe but if I had to nominate one rule to be strictly applied, it would be to ban team members from having PR agencies."

Team India suffered a 1-3 series loss in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Team India held the Border Gavaskar Trophy since 2017 and expectations were high after they managed to beat Australia in their own den twice in 2018/19 and in 2020/21. It seemed as if things were going in a similar direction after Australia lost the opening Test in Perth by 295 runs.

However, the hosts would turn things around with a 10-wicket win in the day-night Test held at Adelaide. A draw would follow at the Gabba before the hosts beat India by 184 runs and took an unassailable series lead.

They capped off the series in Sydney with a convincing six-wicket win, which saw them win the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014/15.

