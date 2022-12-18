BAN vs IND 2022: Danish Kaneria feels Kuldeep Yadav has fitness issues

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has raised doubts about India's wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s physical fitness. This was after the left-arm bowler failed to gain much success on Day 4 of the ongoing Chattogram Test against Bangladesh.

Kaneria said that Kuldeep looked tired and lacked rhythm, something which seemed visible when he took a fifer in the first innings against the hosts. The former Test cricketer believes that Yadav would become a lethal bowler if he stays fully fit as he possesses very useful variations.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria expressed his disappointment with Kuldeep's efforts on Day 4 of the first Test:

“Kuldeep Yadav let me down today. He bowled brilliantly in the first innings, picked up five wickets, and bowled with rhythm. That rhythm was nowhere to be seen today."

Danish Kaneria backs Kuldeep Yadav to perform better with improved fitness

He continued:

"He looked fatigued. I think there’s a slight fitness issue. When he’ll be in rhythm, he won’t allow batters to play easily because wrist spinners have a lot of variety. He can do wonders.”

It’s worth mentioning that Yadav picked up the solitary wicket of Litton Das despite bowling 17 overs on Day 4, where India bagged only six wickets. He had earlier finished with figures of 5/40 in the first innings.

The left-arm spinner will look to wrap up Bangladesh's second innings quickly. Chasing 513, the hosts will resume their innings at 272/6 on Day 5.

“Ek limit hota hai zyati sehne ka”- Danish Kaneria on Sarfaraz Ahmed

Apart from analyzing Kuldeep Yadav's performance, Danish Kaneria also hit out at Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and the team management for ignoring former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was not picked for the third Test against England, which started on December 17, despite repeated failures from the incumbent Mohammad Rizwan.

With Pakistan already 2-0 down in the three-match series, Danish Kaneria felt that Sarfaraz should’ve been part of the playing XI.

“Sarfaraz doesn’t find a place. Masla kya hai (What’s the reason?) Is there ego or fear? Ek limit hota hai zyati sehne ka (There’s a limit to suffering injustice). They lost the Test series. Rizwan played four innings, he did nothing, but still, Sarfaraz won’t play, only Rizwan will play. Very sad. Babar will get the return back.”

✨ @gayomarlic THIS IS HUMILIATION MAN THIS IS HUMILIATION MAN 😭 https://t.co/wMdHkSKZp0

Interestingly, Rizwan once again failed to deliver as Pakistan were bundled out for 304 against England in the first innings of the ongoing Karachi Test. The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for 19, caught by Ben Stokes at mid-on off part-time bowler Joe Root. The right-hander has not scored a half-century in the last 11 innings.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes