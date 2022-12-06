Bangladesh unlikely to risk Taskin Ahmed for 2nd ODI against India - Reports 

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed is expected to sit out the second ODI against India on Wednesday, December 7. The in-form bowler was not part of the playing XI in the series opener on Sunday, December 4, with the hosts scripting a historic one-wicket win to claim an early lead in the three-match rubber.

Taskin had a prolific T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia. He claimed eight wickets in the competition as the Bangla Tigers finished fifth in their Super 12 stage.

The right-arm pacer, who famously picked up a five-wicket haul against India in his ODI debut in 2014, has taken 12 wickets in the format this year across nine matches. He played a vital cog in Bangladesh's series win over South Africa with a stunning five-fer in the final game.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo confirmed that the Tigers are unwilling to risk Taskin at the moment, keeping the subsequent Test matches against India in mind. He told reporters:

"Taskin had an injection about three or four days ago. He has done a bit of gym yesterday and had a bit of a bowl today for five six overs. I'm not sure we want to risk playing him yet."

He continued:

"There is a lot of cricket to be played, there are a few Test matches and also have opportunity to keep developing the other fast bowlers. So I don't think we want to risk playing him yet but he is on his way to recovery."

In the absence of the 27-year-old, the pace attack comprised the experienced Mustafizur Rahman as well as newbies Ebadot Hossain and Nurul Hasan. While all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets, he was well aided by Ebadot, who finished with figures of 4-47, claiming the key wicket of the well-settled KL Rahul.

Taskin Ahmed sustained a back injury during a BCL match

Following his return from Australia in the aftermath of Bangladesh's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, Taskin took part in the Bangladesh Cricket League (ODI), representing the North Zone team.

He claimed figures of 2-33 off his eight overs but ended up with a back injury. Bangladesh named Shoriful Islam as a replacement player for the first ODI against India.

The hosts currently have a precious 1-0 lead against their neighbors and can secure a series win should they emerge victorious in the second ODI on Wednesday, December 7.

