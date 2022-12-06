"We are going to see the IPL teams take over; they are just so powerful" - Glenn Maxwell 

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell cast a grim warning to the Big Bash League (BBL) franchises as they attempt to put up a show following two COVID-19 marred seasons.

The upcoming edition of the BBL begins on December 13. There has been a significant change in the competition with a draft system being introduced for the first time.

Several international players registered themselves for the event and found a franchise in the league.

However, Maxwell feels that local Australian talent should be in the spotlight over the course of the tournament.

Noting how the Indian Premier League (IPL) is taking over the global T20 franchise leagues one by one, Maxwell told the Vic State Cricket podcast:

“I think the next step is making sure that our local players are taken care of because we are going to see these leagues take over at some stage. We are going to see the IPL teams, who have got their hands in different competitions around the world, we are going to see them take over.It could end up being a bit like (LIV) golf – I could see it sort of heading that way."

The competition is currently owned by Cricket Australia (CA) and its operations are being managed by state associations. This is vastly different from the IPL, where the teams are privately owned.

The franchise owners of the Indian cash-rich league have made some serious acquisitions in the recent past. Three of the six franchises in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the International League T20 (ILT20) are owned by IPL team stakeholders. Additionally, all six franchises in SA20 were acquired by IPL franchise owners.

Noting that if the BBL do not watch their step, then it could be trampled by the increasing number of other competitions in the world, Maxwell said:

“If the BBL is not careful, it could get overrun by the amount of cricket that’s going on around the world and it’s going to be hard to compete with because the IPL teams are just so powerful.”

The IPL has also now availed a dedicated two-and-a-half month window in the Future Tours Programme (FTP) released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This further stamps their authority on the global cricketing structure.

Glenn Maxwell unlikely to partake in the BBL due to leg injury

A freak injury suffered during a party following the T20 World Cup 2022 has resulted in a serious fracture for Maxwell.

The setback ruled him out until 2023, casting doubt on his participation in the BBL, where he represents the Melbourne Stars. He could also miss Australia's crucial tour of India in early 2023.

Victorian Cricket Team @VicStateCricket



Glenn Maxwell chats about his emergence from Belgrave to the world stage, his future plans, and his broken leg.



#vicsdoitbetter An incredible listenGlenn Maxwell chats about his emergence from Belgrave to the world stage, his future plans, and his broken leg. An incredible listen 🎧Glenn Maxwell chats about his emergence from Belgrave to the world stage, his future plans, and his broken leg.#vicsdoitbetter

The 2022-23 edition of the BBL will see its culmination on February 4, by which time Maxwell could recover from his injury.

Will the BBL be able to compete with the likes of IPL and its sister franchises in other leagues? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes