Barabati Stadium takes interesting measures to provide some relief to fans from heat during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [In Pictures]

Fans flocked to the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in large numbers for the second ODI of the three-match series between India and England on Sunday, February 9. There was a significant buzz among the masses in the city as ODI cricket returned to the venue for the first time since December 2019.

It was a hot afternoon in Cuttack, soaring to 34 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The stadium took interesting measures to provide some relief to the spectators from the heat during the first innings.

A few pictures and videos surfaced on social media, showing someone from the ground staff using a water spray on the fans at the Barabati Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that there was a huge craze for the India-England ODI in Cuttack, even leading to a stampede-like situation outside the Barabati Stadium on the first day of offline ticket sales. According to reports, special buses connecting the stadium to Netaji Bus Terminal and the railway station were also arranged for the spectators of the IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI.

England won the toss and chose to bat first against India at the Barabati Stadium

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first at the Barabati Stadium. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett got their team off to an impressive start, sharing an 89-run stand.

Duckett notched up a fine half-century, scoring 66 runs off 56 balls. Jos Buttler (34) and Harry Brook (31) got off to decent starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Senior batter Joe Root also played a gutsy 69-run knock before perishing to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

At the time of writing, England are 258/6 in 45 overs. While Jadeja has picked up three wickets, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Hardik Pandya have bagged one scalp each.

India lead the three-match series 1-0, courtesy of their four-wicket win in the opening encounter. A win here in Cuttack will give the hosts an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news