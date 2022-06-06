"Barring injury, he'll go miles past my record" - Sir Alastair Cook predicts Joe Root to be the highest-scoring English batter

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes that only injuries can potentially prevent Joe Root from eclipsing his run-tally of 12,472 Test runs.

Root recently became the joint-youngest batter to cross the 10,000-run landmark, a record he shares with Cook. He achieved the feat while scoring a match-winning ton in the fourth innings of the Lord's Test against New Zealand.

Apart from their run tallies, Root is also only seven centuries shy of Cook's record of 33 Test hundreds.

The Yorkshire-born batter recently stepped down from his post as captain. However, Root's tenure as captain has had no impact on his own performances, especially in the recent past when things went downhill for the team.

Expecting Root to finish well over 12,472 runs by the time he finishes his career, Alastair Cook said on BBC Sport:

"The person who could play the most incredible innings was Kevin Pietersen, but for the most complete batsmen in all three forms, it's Root. His consistency is incredible. He was a very good player of spin, as good as anyone."

The former England cricketer added:

"He was ready to play international cricket. You knew he could handle the occasion. Barring injury, he'll go miles past my record."

Root currently has 10,015 runs under his belt after playing 118 Tests and averages 49.57 in the format. The middle-order batter is still 5,906 runs short of Sachin Tendular's imperious run tally, which he amassed across a 24-year long career.

"I'm not saying it's easy for him, but he doesn't seem to have that problem" - Alastair Cook on Joe Root

One of the greatest opening batters of his generation, Alastair Cook decided to retire from the game in 2018 aged 33. He finished his career with a trademark century against India at The Oval.

Opining that Root is better equipped to handle pressure than him, Cook said:

"I would never have said I would finish at 33, but the time felt right for me. The mental strain I felt to score runs took a toll on me. I'm not saying it's easy for him, but he doesn't seem to have that problem."

The former England captain also praised Root's ability to keep the scoreboard ticking with low-risk options and concluded:

"He is so hard to tie down. I had to grind my way to 30, it always took me what felt like two hours. Because Joe has got so many low-risk scoring options, pretty much through 360 degrees, he will often get to 30 off 40 balls."

Root will next be seen in action during England's second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from June 10 onwards. The Three Lions currently hold a 1-0 lead over the visitors following a five-wicket win at Lord's.

