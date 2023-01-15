Shubman Gill starred with the bat for Team India in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

The opening batter scored 116 runs off 97 balls at a strike rate of 119.59, laced with 14 boundaries and two sixes. The right-hander shared a decent 95-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. He also shared a 131-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli to put the team in the pole position.

Fans were thrilled to witness another sensational performance from Shubman Gill in the three-match series. The 23-year-old scored 70 and 21 in the last two ODIs against Sri Lanka, which India won by 67 runs and four-wicket, respectively.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

hArShA.ust @Harshareddy145



#IndvSL Shubman gill bows down to the King Kohli after his Shubman gill bows down to the King Kohli after his 💯🔥🔥#IndvSL

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi 🏼 🏼. Shubman Gill continues to build and learn. Generation next!🏼. Shubman Gill continues to build and learn. Generation next!👍🏼👍🏼.

Aaditya Narayan @AadityaN_28 Outstanding knock from Gill. So low-risk, and yet at a superb SR. Outstanding knock from Gill. So low-risk, and yet at a superb SR.

Vaishali Bhutda @Iam_Vaishali



#IndvSL #CricketTwitter Hundred for Shubman Gill, some beautiful display of shots through out his innings Hundred for Shubman Gill, some beautiful display of shots through out his innings#IndvSL #CricketTwitter

𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 @Aaliya_Zain5 🏻 Shubman Gill - 116 in 97 balls, with 16 fours and 2 sixes. Well played champ! Shubman Gill - 116 in 97 balls, with 16 fours and 2 sixes. Well played champ!🙌🏻❤️ https://t.co/4pxDLlNijl

Gill also had a breakthrough 2022 season, where he amassed 638 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 70.88, including a hundred and four half-centuries.

Mohammad Kaif hails Rohit Sharma for picking up Shubman Gill ahead of Ishan Kishan in ODIs

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif recently hailed India captain Rohit Sharma for picking up Shubman Gill in ODIs ahead of Ishan Kishan, who slammed a double century in his last ODI game against Bangladesh.

Speaking to Star Sports' 'Match Point', Kaif said:

"Shubman Gill is opening the innings and getting runs - fantastic. What I like about Rohit Sharma is that he is very clear in his thoughts."

"It's a really tough one - Ishan + Surya or KL + Gill," he added. "The boys have been playing for the last couple of years, they have been getting runs. Last year Gill and KL Rahul played well."

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was preferred over Ishan in the playing XI for the third ODI. The right-hander earlier scored a century in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, which India won by mammoth 91 runs.

The Men in Blue will look to complete a 3-0 clean sweep against the Lankans in the ODI series.

Team India will next be seen in action in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes