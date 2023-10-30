"Batters win you matches but it's the bowlers who win you tournaments" - Aakash Chopra lauds India's bowling in 2023 World Cup win vs England

Aakash Chopra has lauded the Indian bowlers' match-winning performance in their 2023 World Cup clash against England.

The Men in Blue set the defending champions a 230-run target after being asked to bat first in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. Their bowlers then bundled out Jos Buttler and company for a paltry 129 to complete a comprehensive 100-run win and virtually seal their spot in the semifinals.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on the Indian bowlers. He said (1:20):

"Let's focus on India's bowling first. As they say - batters win you matches but it's the bowlers who win you tournaments and this team's bowling unit is wow. The team scored 229 in total in a 50-over game and won by 100 runs against an England team, which says they will do amazing things."

The former India opener was particularly appreciative of the spells delivered by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. He elaborated:

"The way Bumrah moved the new ball and then Mohammed Shami - sensational Shami, fantastic Shami, absolutely spectacular Shami. I was slightly disappointed that he wasn't given the new ball. He came after two or three overs."

Bumrah picked up the first two wickets before finishing with figures of 3/32 in 6.5 overs. Shami followed up his five-wicket haul against New Zealand with a spell of 4/22 in seven overs against England.

"Not even one ball hit the bat" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami's spell to Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes was bowled by Mohammed Shami while trying to make room to play a big shot. [P/C: AP]

While observing that both Bumrah and Shami were on hat-tricks, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ben Stokes was all at sea against the latter. He said (2:15):

"First Bumrah went around the stumps and dismissed Dawid Malan, and then Joe Root off the first ball from over the stumps. He was on a hat-trick and so was Mohammed Shami. There was an amazing over to Ben Stokes. Not even one ball hit the bat."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Shami virtually forced the England Test skipper to run away from a battle. He explained:

"If the ball is not hitting the bat and you play a shot like that, you do that in only two situations - either you are extremely confident or you want to run after breaking jail. This time he turned his back and ran away from a fight."

Chopra also praised Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja for playing their roles to perfection. He stated:

"Then Kuldeep came and embarrassed you, the way he dismissed Jos Buttler. Ravindra Jadeja left Chris Woakes stranded halfway down the pitch, and then Shami and Bumrah again at the death. It is an unbelievable bowling unit."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that there hasn't been a single match where the Indian bowlers have conceded an above-par total. He added that when it was their turn to defend a below-par total, they won the team the match by a massive margin.

Poll : Do India have the most lethal attack in the 2023 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes