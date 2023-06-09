"Batting ke alawa sab kuch karega" - Fans erupt as Virat Kohli posts cryptic story after scoring just 14 runs in WTC 2023 final

Virat Kohli put up a cryptic post a day after he failed to deliver with the bat during the first innings against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London on Day 2, Thursday (June 8).

This came after the right-handed batter scored just 14 runs off 31 balls before being caught by Steve Smith off Mitchell Starc’s bowling. Kohli's failure came as a big surprise since the 34-year-old entered this contest on the back of two consecutive tons in the recently concluded IPL 2023.

The Delhi-born cricketer was mercilessly trolled for his poor show with the bat on social media.

Following the development, Kohli posted a cryptic story on Instagram. He wrote:

“You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples’ opinions.”

Fans on Twitter roasted Virat Kohli for his remarks on the social media platform. One tweeted:

"Win an ICC tournament before becoming a philosopher."

"Win an ICC tournament before becoming a philosopher."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Virat and Anushka never ending insta stories!

I sometimes feel, he should've born in Australia or England the amount of respect he would have got would have been unmatched, after doing so much for the country for more than a decade people still have the audacity to troll him for eating post getting out, yes you can judge him…

Ha bhai bas pura din social media karlo important match me sabko on field to out hi hona hai ja kar!

Ab ye sab to hona hi tha.. it's too late now mate .. hope u post a story of .. keep cheering for india we will bounce back .. champion don't let yourself down .. it's not a good sign as second innings yet to come

Team India’s top four, including Virat Kohli, fail to fire with the bat in WTC final

Team India’s top four batters – captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli – failed to deliver in the first innings of the all-important WTC final.

Rohit (15) and Gill (13) provided a decent start but failed to consolidate. The openers departed as India lost two quick wickets at the score of 30.

Pujara (14) and Kohli (14) also followed them to the pavilion to leave India reeling at 71/4 in the ultimate Test.

Ravindra Jadeja (48) and Ajinkya Rahane (29*), however, stood tall to provide India with their first fifty partnership in the contest.

India finished Day 2 at a score of 151/5 with Rahane and KS Bharat (5*) at the crease.

Earlier, Australia posted a mammoth 469, courtesy of Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121).

For India, Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur settled for two apiece. Ravindra Jadeja took a solitary wicket.

Click here to follow the WTC 2023 final scores.

