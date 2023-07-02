"Bazball bodied by Aussieball" - Top 10 funny memes as England slump to 114/4 on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test chasing 371

Australia reached a strong position in the second Ashes Test against England with a collective team effort on Day 4 at the Lord's cricket ground. England has a tough task ahead of them on the final day, as they need 257 runs with just six wickets in hand.

Australia resumed their second innings on Day 4 with an overnight score of 130/2. Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith looked in decent touch as they scored freely without any discomfort in the first hour.

English bowlers rectified their mistakes soon and dismissed both the set batters in consecutive overs to bring their side back into the contest. Stuart Broad (4/65) and co. bundled out Australia for 279 at the end of the second session.

In a steep chase of 371, England got off to a disastrous start. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed Zak Crawley (3) and Ollie Pope (3) early to reduce England to 13/2. He extracted generous swing with the new ball, and troubled the batters constantly.

Pat Cummins then complemented Starc's efforts with a sensational two-wicket over. The Australian captain dismissed both Joe Root (18) and Harry Brook (4) in the space of a couple of balls as England collapsed to 45/4.

Opener Ben Duckett (50* in 67 balls) played positively amidst the fall of wickets and hit a half-century in the company of Ben Stokes (29*). The duo put on a 69-run partnership for the fifth wicket to keep England afloat in the contest.

They remained unbeaten at stumps and took England to 114/4. Ben Duckett survived a close call at the stroke of Stumps when the third umpire adjudged a contentious catch in favor of the batter.

The engaging cricketing action on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test enthralled cricket fans across the globe. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

SubashMV @SubashMV5 @mufaddal_vohra For England team it is notout but for India it is out @mufaddal_vohra For England team it is notout but for India it is out https://t.co/24soW5qCEP

